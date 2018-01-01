Voter Guide

Enter your address, including ZIP code, to get started. The guide will automatically generate a sample ballot with the candidates running in your districts, based on where you live.You can compare two candidates at a time by clicking on their profiles.To make your selections, click the check box next to the candidate's profile.When you've selected all your candidates, click "finish."You'll be prompted to print, text or email your sample ballot. You can bring it with you to the polls, or use it as a guide when you vote.Need help getting started? Register to vote here.More: Ballot information, polling places.Questions? Email akwok@azcentral.com.(Note: The Republic and azcentral politics cannot access and do not save your address, nor is your personal information shared with the candidates. It is used solely to determine your districts for the purpose of building your ballot. Read our privacy policy for more information.)